Universa Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $69,146.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.72 or 0.01054971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.61 or 0.05571854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

