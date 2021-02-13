Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,472,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

