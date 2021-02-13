Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Hush has a total market cap of $230,284.75 and approximately $8,254.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00371499 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

