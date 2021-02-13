ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Shares Down 0.9%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWOU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $959,000.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

