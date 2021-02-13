Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.05. 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27.

About Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

