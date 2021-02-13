Malacca Straits Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Trading Down 0.7%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.92. 59,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 48,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLACU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

