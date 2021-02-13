Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Drops By 45.0%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 74,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth about $1,845,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth about $4,974,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBEX remained flat at $$20.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.52 million and a P/E ratio of 23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

