Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 584,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.24.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
