Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 584,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.24.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

