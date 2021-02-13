ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $700,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $336.45 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $336.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

