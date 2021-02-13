Lincoln National Corp Has $10.68 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $943,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.22 on Friday, reaching $2,104.11. 855,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,850.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,675.66. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

