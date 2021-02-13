HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 28,616 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

GE opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.