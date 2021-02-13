D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $227,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

