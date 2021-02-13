Exeter Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,643 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Exeter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,091,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,561,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

