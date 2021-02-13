Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BURBY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 71,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,587. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURBY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

