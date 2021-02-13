Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.18 ($7.10).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

LON AVST traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 503 ($6.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,334. Avast Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market cap of £5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

