Brokerages Set Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) PT at $0.56

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,466,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,842,701.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,080,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.03. 37,453,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,097,926. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

