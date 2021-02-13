Brokerages Set Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) PT at $0.56

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.66.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.
In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,466,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,842,701.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,080,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.03. 37,453,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,097,926. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
