Chromia Price Hits $0.0674 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $28.96 million and $10.47 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.01056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00054748 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.24 or 0.05621223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.