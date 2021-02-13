dHedge DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $25.41 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00007572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.01056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00054748 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.24 or 0.05621223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

