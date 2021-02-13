Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.