Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report sales of $57.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.08 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $52.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $231.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $244.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $254.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $267.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 329,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,028. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $600.68 million, a P/E ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,718. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

