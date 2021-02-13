Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.45. 2,033,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,327. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.79 and its 200-day moving average is $339.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in S&P Global by 125.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 46,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 149,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.