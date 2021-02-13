Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $13.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $507.83. 1,762,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,719. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

