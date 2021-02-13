Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 7,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 2,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

