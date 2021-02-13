China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 14th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CREG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.84. 388,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.