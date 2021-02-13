China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 14th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of CREG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.84. 388,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $12.22.
China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.
About China Recycling Energy
China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
