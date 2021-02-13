CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CHSCM traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.03. 20,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,488. CHS has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.