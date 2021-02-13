QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.98. 9,155,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,251,793. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.