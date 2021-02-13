McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,933 shares of company stock valued at $111,362,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $816.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,768,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

