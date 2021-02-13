Elysian Market Capitalization Achieves $110,029.88 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Elysian has a total market cap of $110,029.88 and approximately $60,394.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.72 or 0.01054971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.61 or 0.05571854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.