Head to Head Comparison: Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) versus MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Datable Technology alerts:

This table compares Datable Technology and MCX Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.18 million 6.06 -$1.67 million N/A N/A MCX Technologies $3.24 million 0.65 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Datable Technology has a beta of -3.18, suggesting that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Datable Technology and MCX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -161.29% N/A -289.64% MCX Technologies -39.80% -67.49% -49.55%

Summary

MCX Technologies beats Datable Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It serves Internet advertising sector consumers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MCX Technologies Company Profile

MCX Technologies Corporation provides customer experience management solutions in the United States. It develops and delivers consulting and professional services that are designed to help corporations enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the current manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Datable Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datable Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.