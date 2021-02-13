-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 732.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 125,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $416.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

