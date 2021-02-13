Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,893,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.05. 2,144,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $361.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.