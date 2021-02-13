Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 562.4% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.05. 2,144,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

