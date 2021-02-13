Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

