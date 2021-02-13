Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.13. 1,721,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

