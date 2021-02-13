China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Gas in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

China Gas stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.35. 4,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. China Gas has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $104.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $1.9346 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

