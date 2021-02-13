CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Down 57.3% in January

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the January 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNNXF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 165,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,422. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

