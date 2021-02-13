SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.59 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 84,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 121,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPBO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

