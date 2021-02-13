FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 3,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

