cVault.finance Price Reaches $5,274.36 on Major Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $5,274.36 or 0.11251390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $52.74 million and approximately $595,752.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00282005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00096686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00091046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00087898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,077.34 or 0.98293353 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00061948 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

