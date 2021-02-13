Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. PulteGroup reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

