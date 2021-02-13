Xtrackers MSCI AP ex Jpn Hdg Eq ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAP) Shares Up 0.3%

Xtrackers MSCI AP ex Jpn Hdg Eq ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAP)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.02. 40,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,569% from the average session volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

