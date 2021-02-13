Fletcher King Plc (FLK.L) (LON:FLK) Shares Down 2.7%

Fletcher King Plc (FLK.L) (LON:FLK) was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.06 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.39.

About Fletcher King Plc (FLK.L) (LON:FLK)

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

