QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QSEP remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 508,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

