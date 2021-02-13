Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF remained flat at $$8.31 during midday trading on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Carl's Jr. brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brand in Australia; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

