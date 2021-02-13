Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF remained flat at $$8.31 during midday trading on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
