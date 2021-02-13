Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Grows By 146.3%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the January 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RIINF stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,281. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.16. Braveheart Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.