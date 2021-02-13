McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 969,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,913. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

