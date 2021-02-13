Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,662.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at $686,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $76,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,883,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,911 shares of company stock worth $3,270,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $49.15. 103,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,306. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

