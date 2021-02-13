ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of ECMOHO worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Shares of MOHO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. 153,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,713. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.20. ECMOHO has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.