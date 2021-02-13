HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.27. Approximately 6,034,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,755,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.22.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

