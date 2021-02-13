Verditek (LON:VDTK) Trading Down 5.9%

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK) traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07). 1,404,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,037,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.78.

About Verditek (LON:VDTK)

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies in the clean energy, CO2 emission reduction, deodorization markets. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events.

